Satna (MP), Jun 11 (PTI) A two-and-a-half-year-old girl went missing from Satna railway station premises here when she was sleeping with her parents, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl's parents live in the station premises and earn their livelihood by selling food items in the area, he said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Denies Rift in Rajasthan Congress, Says Will Win Two Rajya Sabha Seats; Here's The Number Game.

"The toddler went missing during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Gautam Solanki said.

Her parents lodged a complaint in this connection, following which the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of kidnapping, he added.

Also Read | Railway Board Official Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Delhi, 13 Others Home Quarantined: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

Police have taken few suspects into the custody and they are being questioned, he said.

An operation to trace the girl has been launched with the help of the city police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)