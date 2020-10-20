Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later killed by her father's acquaintance with her body found in Kavi Nagar here on Tuesday, police said.

She was lured on the pretext of getting her some food by her father's old acquaintance, they said. Her body was found in a deserted area under Kavi Nagar police station limits in the morning.

The victim's father lodged a complaint with the police that he has known the accused for the last 10 years who used to visit his house often as his children used to address him as 'uncle', according to Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

The rape accused has been arrested after being booked under IPC Sections 376 and 302 along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The girl's body was sent for a post-mortem.

