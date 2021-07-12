New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Government of India is extending its full support to Indian athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik on Sunday, adding that the Centre is confident that our sportspersons will play to bring glory to India.

Pramanik joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage and extend his wholehearted support to these players.

Speaking to ANI, Pramanik said, "In this pandemic situation, the Government of India stands with the Olympic players and will try to provide them all facilities. We are very confident that our sportspersons will play to bring glory to India. I extend my best wishes to all the players."

"I take motivation from the youth and I try to take experience from those who are senior, I do not know whether I have the ability to motivate anyone or not, but I keep getting from everyone," he added.

PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with the Indian athletes' bound for Tokyo Olympics on July 13 at 5 pm via video conferencing.

Pramanik, while increasing the enthusiasm of the youth of the country, said "Youth is the power of India, they will take the country forward. I take motivation from the youth and I try to take experience from those who are senior, I do not know whether I have the ability to motivate anyone or not, but I keep getting it from everyone."

Pramanik, who has recently been inducted into the Union Cabinet said he is trying to learn from Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

"I have got a chance to work in the cabinet of PM Modi. I think I am very fortunate that I got the opportunity to work with Home Minister Amit Shah ji. I am learning a lot, I am trying to learn a lot from Anurag Ji and gradually. I will try to go ahead and understand the work," he said.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in Japan. A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo.

This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

On July 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at Tokyo Olympics. He also discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status and the multi-disciplinary support being given.

"Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given," he tweeted.

"On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I would be interacting with the Olympics bound athletes on 13th July to wish them luck. Let us all #Cheer4India," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

