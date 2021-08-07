Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Haryana announced a Rs 6 crore cash reward and a class I category state government job to Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who clinched a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

"Neeraj Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore and a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50 per cent concession, like other players," said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first athlete from the country to win a gold in a track and field event in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj began his quest for medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

India has now won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance at the Olympics. Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals. (ANI)

