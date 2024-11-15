Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): In the aftermath of the violence that broke out after the assault on a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at a polling station in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency, Ajmer Inspector General (IG) Om Prakash stated that the accused, along with others involved, have been arrested adding that peace has been restored in the district.

Speaking to ANI, over the arrest of accused Deoli Uniara independent candidate Naresh Meena, the Ajmer IG said, "A case was registered under sections of attempt to murder and destruction of public property. About 60 people who were involved in that incident were arrested. He (Naresh Meena) was also arrested and a total of 4 cases have been registered. Currently the situation is peaceful."

On Thursday, Meena's supporters came out in huge numbers to protest against arrest of the Independent candidate by the Rajasthan Police.

Tonk Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sangwan said that Meena's supporters set fire to the state highway outside Samravata village following the arrest.

"He was asked to not take the law into his hands and surrender. Initially, he was not in the mood but seeing the police force, he agreed. He will be charged under the relevant sections. Older records will be opened and arrests will be made accordingly. 50-60 people have been detained in this case," the police official told ANI.

Meena is an Independent candidate contesting from the Deoli Uniara assembly constituency. A huge ruckus was reported after he allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth in Samravata village.

Around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers were vandalized and set on fire during a clash between a group of unidentified individuals and police in Tonk district on Wednesday night, officials said.

After heavy deployment of the police force, the police were able to arrest Meena on Thursday.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took a hit at the ruling BJP government over the law and order situation in the state. Talking to mediapersons, he said that the "Credibility of police in Rajasthan has ended and that the law and order has collapsed in the state."

"The credibility of police in Rajasthan has ended. Law and order has collapsed. Why did a situation arise where an SDM was slapped? How did he (Independent MLA Naresh Meena) have the courage to do such a thing? This incident was not a minor incident. The BJP has no tolerance towards suggestions from the Opposition. What has the state government done in this year? When there is no fear among people, they take the law into their own hands, this is the situation in the entire state today," he said. (ANI)

