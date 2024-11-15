Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday slammed the BJP government in Rajasthan for the violence in Tonk, saying that the government has lost control over the law and order.

The Congress leader also accused the police of highhandedness during its actions following the violence which erupted after the arrest of independent candidate Naresha Meena for allegedly slapping the Malpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

He called for an inquiry into the police action.

"This violence one day after the election shows that the government has no control. No preventive measures were taken," Sachin Pilot told ANI.

Pilot alleged that the police indiscriminately used force, attacking women, children and elders and damaging their properties.

"If you (the Rajasthan government) are not interested in maintaining law and order, and you want only do politics, why should the people suffer for that," he asked.

The government should give compensation to those who suffered. If the state machinery only attacks the citizens, then who can say it is right? The state government should conduct an inquiry into it," he added.

On Thursday, Naresha Meena's supporters came out in huge numbers to protest against the arrest of the Independent candidate by the Rajasthan Police.

According to the police, 60 people were arrested following the violence.

"A case was registered under sections of attempt to murder and destruction of public property. About 60 people who were involved in that incident were arrested. He (Naresh Meena) was also arrested and a total of 4 cases have been registered," Ajmer Inspector General (IG) Om Prakash told ANI.

Tonk Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sangwan said that Meena's supporters set fire to the state highway outside Samravata village following the arrest.

"He was asked to not take the law into his hands and surrender. Initially, he was not in the mood but seeing the police force, he agreed. He will be charged under the relevant sections. Older records will be opened and arrests will be made accordingly. 50-60 people have been detained in this case," the police official told ANI.

Meena is an Independent candidate who contested from the Deoli Uniara assembly constituency. A huge ruckus was reported after he allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary at a polling booth in Samravata village.

Around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers were vandalized and set on fire during a clash between a group of unidentified individuals and police in Tonk district on Wednesday night, officials said. (ANI)

