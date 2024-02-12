New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Singh on Monday said the decision to go with the NDA was taken after consulting his party MLAs and workers after the Bharat Ratna was announced for his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Asked if party MLAs were upset with the RLD joining the NDA, Singh said, "If someone is reporting that, I don't think they have talked to the MLAs. I talked to MLAs and workers and made a decision after that. There was no planning, we were forced to make a decision in a short time due to the circumstances."

Though Singh and the BJP have made no formal announcement, both sides gave ample hints about the RLD switching from the INDIA bloc to the NDA since February 9, when Charan Singh was named for the highest civilian award.

"We have good intentions for our people and country. When Bharat Ratna has been given we are very happy. It is not limited to our family or party. It is an honour for every farmer, youth, poor," Singh said at the sidelines of an event to mark the birth anniversary of his father Ajit Singh.

Asked when he will announce his alliance with the BJP, he evaded a direct reply, and said, "Today is a momentous occasion, we are celebrating".

"Dil Jeet Liya” (You have won our hearts)," Singh had posted on X after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh.

Singh also slammed critics for saying it was part of a deal to switch towards the NDA, saying such remarks belittle the former prime minister's legacy.

