By Ashoke Raj

Leh, (Ladakh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy arrived in Union Territory of Ladakh ahead of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections scheduled to take place on October 22.

Also Read | India Reports 62,212 COVID-19 Cases, 837 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 74 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Mounts to 1,12,998.

Before leaving Delhi, Reddy tweeted, "Starting a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh from October 17, 2020."

G. Kishan Reddy will address public meetings in Leh ahead of the LAHDC elections. "Will be campaigning for all the BJP Ladakh Contestants in the upcoming LAHDC elections," Reddy said

Also Read | Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP President, Tested COVID-19 Positive.

As per the schedule, Reddy will hold a public meeting on Saturday in UT's "Diskit and Hunder" area.

Nawamg Samsthan, district president of the BJP said, "Abki Baar 26 Paar, this is our slogan. In all the 26 constituencies we are fielding our candidates, they are mostly young and capable of developing the region.""Our priority is to encourage the youth in the party. Our manifesto has provision for political empowerment to Ladakh," he said.

Earlier, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has visited Leh and campaigned for the party, recently BJP National General Secretary and MP Arun Singh has visited Leh for two days before the election for the council of hills in Leh.

The LAHDC has a total of 26 seats and Leh is going for election for the first time since it was declared a union territory last year. The elections will take place on October 22 and the results will be declared on October 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)