Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Former Mr India contest winner, Manoj Patil attempted suicide at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, his family said.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

Also Read | Pilibhit Horror: Teen Harcharan Singh Given Electric Shocks, Brutally Murdered by Girlfriend’s Family, 2 Accused Arrested.

In his suicide note, Patil mentioned actor Sahil Khan. As per his family, the bodybuilder had filed a complaint against the actor at Oshiwara Police Station, in which he alleged that he was being harassed by him.

He attempted suicide on Wednesday by consuming sleeping pills.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: India to Discuss Terrorism, Afghanistan at SCO; China, Pakistan to Also Attend Meet.

Patil's mother has reached the police station to file a complaint against Khan and get her statement recorded by police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)