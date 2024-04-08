Jammu, April 8 (PTI) Top officials of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Monday reviewed the ongoing development projects along the 200-km-long Jammu-Poonch national highway, officials said.

BRO Additional Director General (ADG) R K Dhiman and Chief Engineer Rahul Gupta accompanied by Chief Engineer Project Sampark Brig Neeraj Madan, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing development projects along the national highway and four tunnels -- in Kandi, Sungal, Bhimbhergali and Naushera.

The inspection was aimed to assess the progress and quality of the infrastructure projects, vital for enhancing connectivity and promoting regional development, they said.

During the inspection, the officials expressed satisfaction over the progress made on the project, highlighting the dedication and expertise of the workforce involved.

The project involves the construction of roads, bridges and tunnels, they said, adding that the upgradation of this national highway will significantly reduce travel time, enhance connectivity between regions, and provide all-weather accessibility, particularly in challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The BRO in January achieved a major milestone by breaking through the 700-metre-long Naushera tunnel on the highly strategic 200-km-long stretch, which connects Jammu with Poonch district, officials said.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026, before its specified time, they added.

