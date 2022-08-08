New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday said that it should not always interfere with the orders of the High Courts' imposing costs on lawyers, who level baseless allegations against judges.

The top court said that the High Courts feel that they are losing control over the discipline, whenever their orders of imposing costs are set aside or are modified.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna refused to set aside the order of the Rajasthan High Court imposing the cost on a lawyer, who levelled certain allegations against the Judges.

The High Court had imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the lawyer after he had levelled certain allegations against the judges over not finding his name in the order sheet.

Counsel appearing for the lawyer said that the concerned lawyer against whom cost has been imposed by the High Court is a young lawyer and has made such “unsavoury statements” unintentionally in a fit of rage.

Justice Chandrachud, while recalling his stint as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, said that many times costs are being imposed to discipline the lawyers and the top court by interfering with those decisions, actually undermining them.

"Many times, costs are imposed on lawyers to discipline them. They immediately come to the Supreme Court in appeal but the court should not interfere with such decisions. The High Courts' are losing control over discipline in their courtrooms by such decisions of the Supreme Court. I know this because I have been chief justice of the High Court for three years", Justice Chandrachud said.

The bench then refused to entertain the appeal filed by the lawyer and dismissed it.

It, however, extended the time for deposit of cost by a further period of thirty days.

