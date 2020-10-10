Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Two terrorists were neutralised and another one was arrested in an encounter at the Dadoora area of Pulwama, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

"LeT's top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat also known as Zahid Tiger was killed in today's encounter at Pulwama," said the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further details are awaited.

A newly recruited terrorist was arrested and arms and ammunition were seized in the encounter in Pulwama today, the Kashmir Zone Police said further.

Earlier on Saturday, an encounter had started in the Dadoora area of Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police informed and added that the police and security forces were on the job. (ANI)

