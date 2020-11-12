New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): In a well-planned operation executed by the Indian Army Intelligence Agencies at Meghalaya-Assam-Bangladesh Border, dreaded hardcore ULFA(I) leader, SS Col Drishti Rajkhowa along with four accomplices SS Corporal Vedanta, Yasin Asom, Ropjyoti Asom and Mithun Asom, surrendered, with a huge quantity of arms.

The operation was based on confirmed inputs, which was a result of relentless pursuit over the last nine months, according to an official release.

Drishti Rajkhowa has long been on the wanted list of the ULFA insurgents responsible for their activities in lower Assam.

His surrender is a major blow to the underground organisation and heralds new dawn ushering in peace in the region. By this operation, the Indian Army again reaffirmed, that at all times, it remains committed to maintaining peace and normalcy in the region. (ANI)

