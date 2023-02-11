Gurugram, Feb 11 (PTI) The 17-year-old domestic help who was tortured by her employers in Gurugram has an elder sister who too was brought from her village for work and has been untraceable for the last several months, police here said on Saturday.

The girl was brought for work last year by a Delhi-based agency and was placed as domestic help in Faridabad, Haryana, revealed the placement agency owners who were arrested by police on Friday.

The accused were produced in a city court on Saturday and taken on a two-day remand, police said.

A senior police officer said that police have begun their search for the elder sister and have invoked the Human Trafficking Act in the FIR against the agency operators.

The police also detained the maternal uncle of the victims for questioning. He was the one who had brought the two sisters from her native place for a job, police said.

"We are questioning the maternal uncle of the victim. He might be involved in trafficking. If found, we will arrest him too," said the officer.

According to the police, the placement agency was owned by Arun Turi, 31, who ran it with his partner Manish Nag, 32.

The two had been running the agency - Nehru Group Services - from Shivaji Nagar in Tagore Garden of west Delhi since 2016, police said.

The two had also placed the younger sister as domestic help to the couple which lives in New Colony, Gurugram.

Turi told police that more than eight girls and women were brought to Delhi for domestic help work.

Police found that neither his agency is registered nor does he have any proper documentation of the workers he placed.

"The Gurugram couple had paid Rs 30,000 in annual fee to the agency, out of which, Turi paid Rs 10,000 to his partner Manish Nag to bring the girl from her maternal uncle.

"Turi, a native of Orissa, was booked for human trafficking in 2014 and 2015 in Jharkhand, but was not arrested, and shifted his business to Delhi. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the local court there," said DCP Saharan.

On Wednesday, a husband-wife couple, Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur, was arrested for allegedly physically torturing the 17-year-old domestic help who worked at their house.

The teen, according to Pinki Malik, in-charge of Sakhi Centre, an NGO, was hit on the mouth with a spoon, which broke her teeth. She was deprived of food and subjected to beatings frequently.

"She was also burned with matchsticks. Every time she did not work or did not work properly, she was tortured. Her testimony during counselling will also be shared with the police soon," Malik had earlier said.

According to the police, the girl, who is admitted at the Civil Hospital here, was shifted to a private ward on Thursday. She was burned with a hot tong in her ear and had to undergo an ear surgery at the hospital because of the severity of her condition, they said.

