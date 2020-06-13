Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Total COVID-19 Active Cases in Uttar Pradesh at 4,858

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:11 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Total COVID-19 Active Cases in Uttar Pradesh at 4,858

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): The total number of active COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh is 4,858, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary, on Saturday.

Prasad said that the state's recovery rate is more than 60 per cent and 7,875 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Also Read | Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Flags Off Special Train From Dumka Carrying Around 1500 Workers to Work on Strategic BRO Projects in Leh-Ladakh.

He informed that a total of 14,236 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and 385 people have succumbed to the disease so far in the state.

"Till now 15,91,305 workers have been surveyed by ASHA workers, out of which 1,413 people have been found to have some symptoms," Prasad said in a press conference.

Also Read | Five Killed as Mine Caves in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol District: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

A total of 4,868 people have been kept in an isolation ward while 7,450 others have been placed under institutional quarantine.

India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement