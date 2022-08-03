New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 205 crore with over 34 lakh jabs being administered on Wednesday till 7 pm, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

With 25,58,632 precaution doses being administered to those aged 18-59 years on Wednesday till 7 pm, the total such jabs given in this age-group has crossed 4,55,28,664, according to the Health Ministry data.

Those aged 60 years and above so far have been administered 3.35 crore precaution doses.

So far, over 3.92 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while more than 6.12 crore adolescents between 15 and 18 years have been given the first dose.

A special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses free of cost to all aged 18 years and above at government vaccination centres is underway.

The drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' which started on July 15, aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses among eligible population, is being held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

