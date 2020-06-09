India News | Total Lockdown Imposed in Mizoram Cities, Towns to Check Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Aizawl, Jun 9 (PTI) A complete lockdown was clamped in Mizoram's capital Aizawl, 10 other district headquarter towns and containment areas on Tuesday in view of the rapidly rising novel coronavirus cases in the state, according to an official order.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Northeastern state has jumped from 1 to 42 in a week on Monday, prompting the government to impose the total lockdown which will be in force till June 22.

"In view of the detection of significant number of positive cases in the state and the rapid rise in its number, it is felt necessary to impose stricter measures in Aizawl Municipal area, district headquarters and containment areas to be notified by concerned deputy commissioners, to contain and prevent the spread of the disease," a government order said.

The order issued on Monday night said that people living in such areas, barring those engaged in essential services, are not allowed to step out of home or compound without permission from the authorities concerned.

Only those shops dealing in essential commodities including medicines, seeds and farming equipment, animal feed are permitted to open, officials said.

The state's lone Lengpui airport will be closed from 5 pm on Wednesday, it said.

All international and inter-state borders will continue to remain closed barring three entry points -- Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state's border with Tripura -- which will be opened for vehicles carrying essential and non-essential commodities allowed by the state home department.

Any person, who entered Mizoram, will have to undergo mandatory institutional, community, home or home quarantines for 21 days during which sample testing will be done with the help of RT-PCR machines.

Home quarantine facilities will be allowed under exceptional cases, the order said.

Night curfew will continue to remain imposed between 7:30 pm and 4:30 am and assembly of more than 5 people is prohibited, the order said.

Earlier on May 31, the state government issued an order extending lockdown till June 30 with moderate containment rules and easing some sectors.

Educational institutes, parks, gyms, theatres will continue to remain closed while political and other events, religious congregations are not allowed.

The number of attendees for marriage ceremonies and funerals has been raised from 20 to 35.

