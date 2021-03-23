By Kumar Gaurav

Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): The differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) over the seat-sharing pact in Lakhimpur district of the poll-bound Assam and the fielding of a new face by the BJP in the assembly constituency may play spoilsport electorally for BJP in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Lakhimpur is a Lok Sabha constituency and it consists of nine state assembly seats namely Bihpuria, Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (ST), Dhemaji, Jonai, Chabua, Doom Dooma, Sadiya and Majuli.

Lok Sabha member from this seat is Pradhan Barua of BJP. In the last Assembly elections, out of nine seats, the BJP had won five seats. The Congress, AIUDF, AGP and an Independent candidate won one seat each.

In this election, the BJP has given a ticket to Manab Deka from the Lakhimpur seat. Last time the BJP ally Asom Gana Parisad won this seat. This time in the seat-sharing agreement, the Lakhimpur seat has gone to the BJP which has field Deka, a businessman who is considered close to Hemanta Biswa Sarma.

But Deka's candidature for Lakhimpur has created some resentment among the supporters of incumbent MLA Utpal Dutta of the AGP, the coalition partner of the BJP in Assam. Dutta was five-time MLA from Lakhimpur, He had been elected from Lakhimpur in the last two consecutive terms.

Apart from the discomfort in alliance partner, Deka's candidature has also created inner discomfort in Lakhimpur BJP as three other aspirants Jagadish Dutta, Rukma Gohain Baruah and Phanidhar Baruah were also seeking ticket from the party.

The Congress district president told ANI, "We will win all the seats this time. Our top leaders are campaigning here and all our candidates are in the field conducting public meetings.

"Erosion, flood and unemployment are the main issues here and the BJP government has not done anything on these issues and they even have problems within so we are sure of winning the seats here," he added.

On Congress' allegation, one of the BJP's election observers appointed by the Centre in Assam, Sarat Chand Santosh said, "We are confident of winning. We will win more seats than last time. Our score will be good. Sarbananda Sonowal has done development work, but in the last 15 years when Congress was in power, they damaged Assam. But now the state is progressing like never before.

"Here we have complete support even in villages. We have a proper system in the party. From Panna Pramukh to booth level workers, all are playing an important role and we will win all the seats in this district.

Congress announced Joy Prakash Das as its candidate for the Lakhimpur. So there is a direct fight between BJP and Congress.

Apart from this, in Bihpuria the electoral fight is also between Congress' Bhupen Bora, a two-two-time ex-MLA and Amiya Kumar Bhuyan of BJP.

BJP has not given a ticket to incumbent MLA Debananda Hazarika. Here also BJP candidate Bhuyan may face some level of dissent from supporters of incumbent MLA Hazarika.

The problem the BJP in this area is facing is the dissent within the party as most of the candidates in the area have been changed, which the party is trying to manage.

Apart from this, Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is campaigning in this area on a regular basis and trying to turn around the election here, as during roadshow he said if Congress with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) alliance comes in power, it will be like Mughal Raj in Assam.

Lakhimpur is a constituency and an administrative district of the poll-bound state of Assam. The district is bounded on the North by the Siang and Papumpare districts of ArunachalPradesh.

The district's literacy rate is 79 per cent. The name Lakhimpur originated from the word Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. The district is mainly dependent upon agriculture and paddy. Paddy is regarded locally as 'Lakhimi'.

Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

