India News | Tough for BEST to Enforce Physical Distancing Norms: Deora

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday said physical distancing norms cannot be effectively enforced unless services of suburban trains resume, a day after Mumbaikars crowded buses to reach their workplaces.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking started plying more buses with limited capacity from Monday after the state government allowed employees of private sector to travel as part of the lockdown relaxations.

However, long queues were seen at various bus stops on the first day, and at many places social distancing norms were not adhered to.

Deora also deleted a video he had twitted earlier in the day in which people were seen pushing and shoving to get inside a bus.

The former MP had also appealed to corporates to arrange transportation for employees who don't own cars or two wheelers. But later he deleted the above appeal as well as the video, saying he was told that the clip was from Kolkata and not of Mumbai.

"Pending verification, I am deleting the tweet. Until local trains resume, BEST is unable to ensure adequate physical distancing norms for all Mumbai commuters. Perhaps olacabs and uber can pitch in," he twitted.

