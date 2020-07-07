Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Tuesday banned all tourism activities in Kodagu district with immediate effect till further orders, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Anis Kanmani Joy said that all resorts and homestays to be closed for public and tourists till further orders.

The order has asked owners of homestays or resorts not to take any new bookings and ordered to cancel the future bookings and refund the money back.

However, it read that if somebody already is staying in those resorts they can stay till their booking period is over.

Earlier, Karnataka and Tourism department issued relaxed guidelines and norms in the second week of June to open and run resorts and homes stays to bring back normalcy.

According to the health department, there are 78 COVID-19 cases in the district till July 6.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 25,317 COVID-19 cases including, 14,389 active cases, 10,527 recovered and 401 deaths. (ANI)

