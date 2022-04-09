Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Tourism and Hospitality Conference-2022 on Saturday and said that the tourism industry is the backbone of Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami also emphasized the potential of the tourism industry.

"Uttarakhand has immense potential in the field of tourism. In view of these possibilities, such events should be organized from time to time. The tourism industry is the backbone of the state. A large population of the state is dependent on tourism. The government is fully determined to promote tourism in the state", said Dhami.

He also highlighted that after Covid, lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the Chardham Yatra in the state.

"It is our endeavour that all the facilities in the state should be available to the devotees coming to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Atithi Devo Bhava: This has been the tradition of Uttarakhand," stated Dhami.

The Chief Minister also inspected the caravans/motorhomes prepared to promote caravan tourism in the state in collaboration with Motorhome Adventures. It was informed that work is being done on making a policy to provide facilities to the tourists by Caravan Tourism.

Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, President of Industry Association, Pankaj Gupta, Chamber of Commerce, FICCI and officials related to Tourism were present at the event organised by the Tourism Department at a hotel located on GMS Road. (ANI)

