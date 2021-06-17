New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Union Tourism Ministry and its field offices have begun week-long online activities in India and abroad to celebrate International Day of Yoga and will hold a webinar 'Yoga for Immunity' on June 19, the ministry said on Thursday.

Since 2015, June 21 is celebrated as International Day of Yoga all over the world. To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Tourism hosts journalists, influencers and tour operators from different parts of the world with yoga-dedicated itineraries.

Due to the prevailing situation when actual travel is not advisable, the Tourism Ministry and its field offices in India and overseas have initiated various online programmes based on the theme 'Be With Yoga Be At Home', according to a statement from the Tourism Ministry.

The Ministry of Tourism would be promoting yoga as an amalgamation of wellness tourism and spiritual tourism showcasing the major tourist places in India for the same.

During week-long Yoga Day celebrations, posts, pictures and videos showcasing the importance of yoga will be shared on the ministry's accounts on various social media platforms, it said.

The ministry is also planning to conduct live sessions with experienced yoga teachers, bloggers and influencers about how yoga transformed their life.

"Based on this year's theme 'Be With Yoga Be At Home' the Ministry of Tourism would be organising a webinar 'Yoga for Immunity' on Saturday at 11 am in association with Isha Foundation.

"During the webinar, Yoga expert from Isha Foundation will be demonstrating Simha Kriya, a simple but powerful yogic practice to improve immunity and overall strength," the ministry said.

Domestic and overseas field offices of the ministry have also planned various programmes ensuring the wide participation of the people from different segments of the society and from all age group to create more awareness about yoga and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

