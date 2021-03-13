New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The tourism ministry's field offices across India organised various events that saw participation of travel trade and hospitality members, guides, students, and general public to kickstart celebrations around the 75th anniversary of India's freedom, a statement from the tourism ministry said on Friday.

The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the ‘padyatra' (freedom march) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad and inaugurated the curtain raiser activities of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (India@75), it said.

Indiatourism Delhi, the regional office of the Ministry of Tourism and its field offices in Agra, Jaipur and Varanasi conducted heritage walks at various places of importance which was attended by the travel trade and hospitality members and students, it said.

Indiatourism Jaipur Office organised a ‘nukkad natak' (street play) based on Gandhian principles and practices.

The ministry's north eastern region offices based in Guwahati, Shillong and Imphal organised walkathons.

The event in Guwahati was inaugurated in the presence of Sakuntala Choudhury, a 101-year-old senior citizen and ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

More than 40 participants joined the walkathon comprising students and faculties of IHM, Guwahati, Advance Hotel Management, Guwahati, and students and members of Kasturba Gandhi Memorial Trust, the statement said.

The ministry's southern regional office, Indiatourism Chennai, organised an event at Express Avenue Mall in the capital city showcasing the diversity and unique features of India.

The Incredible India installation also showcased the tourism potential of Tamil Nadu which is paired with Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' (EBSB) initiative of the government.

Masks, pens, notepads badges depicting Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav were distributed to the visitors.

Indiatourism Bengaluru held an event at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) at Hotel Taj West End.

Its Kochi office launched the celebration with tourism stakeholders in 1947 thematic restaurant while Indiatourism Hyderabad arranged a programme for school students.

The western regional office of the ministry in Mumbai launched the celebration through a brand event.

The week-long celebration includes special branding on the theme “celebrating the life of every Indian” to highlight the idea of acknowledging the role every citizen in the growth and development of the country.

Indiatourism's Indore office organised a walk from Residency Kothi in the city upto the tomb of the great freedom fighter Shahadat Khan followed by a speech and discussion.

The event was attended by members of the travel trade and students.

The ministry's regional office in Goa organised a heritage walk from Paryatan Bhavan to the church of Immaculate Conception via Mala, an old Quarter of Panaji while the one in Aurangabad organised an online event as the city is under complete lockdown till March 14 due to a spike in COVID-9 cases.

Indiatourism Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands organised a programme for stakeholders working in the tourism sector of the island. SATHI and NIDHI schemes launched by the ministry were discussed during the event.

Indiatourism Bhubaneshwar organised a heritage walk for school students while Indiatourism Kolkata organised a talk on India's freedom struggle which was attended by the travel trade and hospitality members.

