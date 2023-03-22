Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Mar 21 (PTI) Traders, hotel owners, priests and others associated with the Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand burnt effigies of the state government on Tuesday, protesting against its decisions to limit the number of pilgrims and make their registrations mandatory.

They staged a protest in Barkot Naga here, demanding that the government withdraw its decisions.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors in Anantnag Hospital (Watch Video).

They sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through the District Magistrate, stating that the decisions would affect their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has sought the Centre's approval to a Rs 500-crore scheme for strengthening and expanding health services on the Char Dham Yatra routes.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors Felt in National Capital, Adjoining Areas; Residents Gather in Open Spaces.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the scheme was finalised in a meeting in Dehradun on Tuesday.

After the meeting, State Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the DPR is being sent to the Centre for its approval.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)