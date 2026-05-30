India News | Tourist Surge Boosts Himachal Tourism, Centre's Greater Support Needed for Disaster Preparedness Ahead of Monsoon: Minister Jagat Singh Negi

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday welcomed the surge in tourist arrivals across the hill state and the resumption of border trade through the historic Shipki La route from June 1, while urging the Centre to provide greater support for disaster preparedness and relief ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

Speaking to mediapersons and later to ANI, Negi said the state government has made elaborate arrangements to manage the growing tourist influx and ensure smooth traffic movement, even as authorities remain on alert in view of the monsoon season.

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The minister also termed the reopening of the Shipki La trade route in Kinnaur as a significant step in reviving traditional Indo-Tibetan trade links, though he said its economic impact would remain limited unless infrastructure bottlenecks, particularly quarantine facilities for livestock, are addressed.

"We are happy that tourists are rushing to the hills in large numbers. The government and district administrations have made arrangements so that visitors do not face any problems. Our effort is to ensure that tourists enjoy their stay and return with pleasant memories of Himachal Pradesh," Negi said.

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Referring to the commencement of border trade through Shipki La from June 1, Negi said trade between the people of Kinnaur and Tibet has existed since ancient times. However, geopolitical developments and China's control over Tibet significantly altered traditional trading patterns.

"Earlier, trade with Tibet was largely unrestricted and local traders could travel deep into Tibetan territory according to their business capacity. Valuable products, including pashmina wool and livestock, were brought into India. After political changes in Tibet, the traditional system ended, and only limited border trade continued," he added.

Negi said a trade centre has been established at Shipki village near the Shipki La border pass, through which Indian traders undertake limited trade with China. At present, around 25 to 26 notified items are permitted for trade.

However, he said the full potential of the trade route cannot be realised because livestock imports have been stopped due to the absence of quarantine facilities.

"Livestock, particularly goats and other local breeds, used to form an important component of border trade. Since quarantine regulations were introduced, their movement has stopped because there is no quarantine centre in the area. The Centre should establish a quarantine facility and permit livestock trade. Only then can the region derive greater benefits from border trade," he said.

The minister, however, noted that the reopening of trade is unlikely to generate large-scale employment opportunities.

"It is a limited trade activity involving a limited number of people. Therefore, its economic benefits and employment generation potential will also remain limited," he said.

On the tourism front, Negi said Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a sharp increase in visitor arrivals following pleasant weather conditions, leading to heavy traffic at several destinations.

He acknowledged congestion in Shimla and around the Atal Tunnel-Rohtang axis and said district administrations have been directed to strengthen traffic management arrangements.

"Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to deploy additional manpower wherever required. Initial difficulties near Rohtang occurred because snow had not been completely cleared from parking areas. Once the issue came to our notice, additional arrangements were made, and snow was removed to create parking space and facilitate traffic movement," he said.

Negi appealed to tourists to cooperate with authorities and avoid unnecessary disputes during traffic jams.

"People visit Himachal Pradesh to relax and enjoy nature. We request all visitors to remain patient, avoid arguments and enjoy the state's natural beauty and pleasant weather," he said.

Responding to questions on Panchayati Raj elections, Negi rejected attempts by political parties to claim victories in local body polls, asserting that Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh are fought without party symbols.

"From Zila Parishad to Gram Panchayat, these elections are not contested on party lines. Village politics is different. Local issues, personal equations and community consensus play a much larger role than political affiliations. Therefore, it is not logical for any party to claim that all winning candidates belong to it," he said.

The minister pointed out that around 137 Panchayats witnessed unanimous elections, demonstrating that local communities often arrive at consensus-based decisions that transcend political boundaries.

"People choose candidates on the basis of local acceptability and capability. One person may belong to one political ideology and another to a different one, yet both may be accommodated through consensus. Panchayat institutions are formed through cooperation and local understanding," Negi added.

Negi also cautioned against politicising election celebrations and said democratic values must be respected during counting and post-election activities.

On preparations for the monsoon season, the Revenue Minister said district and state-level disaster management authorities have already initiated preparedness measures.

"Regular review meetings are being held. NDRF and SDRF teams have been strategically deployed near vulnerable locations so that immediate assistance can be provided during any natural disaster," he said.

The minister reiterated his criticism of the Centre's response to the devastating natural disasters that struck Himachal Pradesh in 2023.

"The state suffered one of the worst disasters in its history, but the support extended by the Centre was inadequate. Relief norms under existing central guidelines remain unrealistic for hill states facing extensive losses due to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts," he alleged.

Negi highlighted the enhanced relief measures introduced by the state government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He said compensation for fully damaged houses has been increased from the amount available under central norms to Rs 8 lakh, while assistance for livestock losses has also been significantly enhanced. Compensation for small livestock such as sheep and goats has been increased to Rs 9,000 per animal, while assistance for larger animals has been raised substantially. Crop loss compensation and desilting assistance have also been enhanced several-fold by the state government.

"Despite inheriting a huge debt burden, the state government has substantially increased relief and rehabilitation assistance. These measures can serve as a model for other states. The Centre must understand the special circumstances of Himachal Pradesh and revise relief norms accordingly," he said.

Negi further alleged that a financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Dharamshala following the disaster is yet to fully materialise.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh feel that the state has not received the support it deserved after the 2023 disaster. We hope the Centre will extend greater assistance ahead of the approaching monsoon season," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)