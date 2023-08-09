New Delhi [India] August 9 (ANI): Tourists are allowed to visit Campbell Bay in Great Nicobar Island and a total of 8,026 tickets were issued to islanders and non-islanders since January 2023, Centre told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Among 8,026 tickets, a total of 7,316 tickets were issued to islanders and 710 tickets were issued to non-islanders since January this year for visiting Campbell Bay, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said while responding to the query of two members of the House in a written reply.

The Minister further said the movement of persons in the Great Nicobar Island is governed by various laws and rules including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Protection of Aboriginal Tribes) Regulation, 1956.

He further said various steps have been taken by the government to encourage tourism in Great Nicobar Island such as the provision of more reliable and faster internet connectivity through submarine optical fibre cable, helicopter services, the inclusion of Great Nicobar Island under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) Scheme.

He was replying to the query of Dravina Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs M Shanmugam and Vaiko when they asked whether the government or Union Territories administration imposed any restrictions on travel to Great Nicobar Islands in the Andaman and Nicobar UT. (ANI)

