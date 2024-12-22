Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): Tourists from around the country are visiting Nal Sarovar in Ahmedabad to witness millions of migratory birds that flock to the bird sanctuary during winter.

Located near Viramgam in the Ahmedabad district, Nal Sarovar is a famous bird sanctuary often considered a paradise for migratory birds.

Also Read | PM Modi in Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded Guard of Honour at Bayan Palace (See Pics and Video).

Every year, as winter sets in from December to March, millions of foreign birds flock to Nal Sarovar.

The sanctuary spans an area of 120.08 square kilometres of shallow water, known for its bird sanctuary. Over 350 species of both native and migratory birds visit here. From the month of December, a large number of tourists visit to witness this spectacle.

Also Read | Varanasi Shocker: Bullion Trader, Son Shot at by Assailants in Uttar Pradesh; Attackers Flee With Bag Containing Jewellery.

In the renowned bird sanctuary, thousands of flamingos have arrived from the bay.

These birds find such places not just to quench their thirst but to enjoy their flight and experience the unique joy of life. Flamingos have a natural instinct to land only after ensuring the right water level and safety.

Among the birds in this sanctuary, both native and migratory species, such as the migratory, pink-headed pelican, Ladakh cormorant, crane, swan, duck, and many others are found, including the rare Sarus, storks, and some species of geese.

The lake here is not very deep, but it covers an area of 120 square kilometers. The lake contains several small and large islands. The Gujarat Forest Department currently manages and oversees the lake.

The responsibility for managing and overseeing Nal Sarovar lies with the Gujarat Forest Department. Located 62 kilometres from Ahmedabad city, Nal Sarovar lies in the lower region of Gujarat and Saurashtra. It is believed to be connected to the sea. Nal Sarovar is a favourite destination for migratory birds, and during the winter months, birds from across the country, particularly flamingos with their beautiful plumage, become the centre of attraction.

Parul, a tourist, said, "It's actually a different experience. I am for the first time witnessing a bird sanctuary. "

To study migratory birds and learn about their migration, scientists tag the birds. With an abundance of water in the lake, it supports a thriving population of fish and other wildlife. As a result, the highest number of birds build their nests here from November to February.

Birds from far-off places, including Iran and Afghanistan, also visit this lake. Due to the large number of birds, this lake is considered a pilgrimage site for ornithologists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)