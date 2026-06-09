India News | Tourists Flock to Chamba's Dalhousie, Khajjiar to Beat the Heat; Mata Pohlani Temple Draws Devotees

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): As temperatures continue to soar across the northern plains, tourists are flocking to the hill destinations of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, seeking respite from the scorching heat. Popular tourist spots such as Dalhousie and Khajjiar, often referred to as the "Mini Switzerland of India," are witnessing a surge in visitor arrivals.

Among the attractions drawing large crowds is the revered Mata Pohlani (Kali Mata) Temple, located in the hills near Dalhousie. The shrine, which requires a trek of nearly two kilometres, has become a major destination for both devotees and nature enthusiasts.

Also Read | Assam DA Hike 2026: DA and DR Raised From 58% to 60% for Employees and Pensioners, Effective From July 2026.

Visitors said the journey to the temple offers breathtaking views of lush green meadows, dense deodar forests and hills covered with colourful wildflowers. The region is currently in full bloom, with red, yellow and white flowers carpeting the landscape and adding to the area's scenic charm.

A tourist visiting the shrine said, "After offering prayers at Mata Pohlani Temple, we felt immense peace and positivity. The weather here is very pleasant, and the hills covered with flowers look absolutely beautiful. It feels like being in paradise."

Also Read | Why Nepal Banned Indian Mango Imports.

Another visitor said the cool breeze and natural surroundings provided a welcome escape from the intense heat prevailing in the plains. "The entire route to the temple is filled with natural beauty. The colourful flowers and greenery make the experience memorable," the tourist added.

Locals have begun referring to the area as a seasonal "Valley of Flowers" due to the abundance of blooming wildflowers across the hillsides.

Apart from the natural attraction, a community feast (Bhandara) organised by Air Force personnel has also become a focal point for devotees visiting the temple. This year marks the fifth consecutive time that the feast has been organised at the shrine.

Volunteers associated with the initiative said serving devotees is a matter of pride and devotion. Hundreds of visitors have been participating in the Bhandara and appreciating the service being offered.

Tourists and devotees alike have encouraged people from across the country to visit the shrine, seek blessings at Mata Pohlani Temple and experience the region's natural beauty, which is at its peak during the current flowering season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)