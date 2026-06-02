India News | Toxic Tap: Gulmohar Park Sees Spike in Typhoid, Norovirus, Water-borne Infections Amid Contamination Concerns

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Residents of Gulmohar Park in South Delhi have reported a sharp rise in cases of typhoid, diarrhoea, viral illnesses, norovirus and other water-borne infections amid an ongoing drinking water contamination crisis, raising concerns over public health and water safety in the area.

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Speaking to ANI, Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dang Lab, said there has been a growing pattern of mixed or co-infections involving multiple enteric pathogens, which are increasingly being detected in patients suffering from gastrointestinal illnesses.

"Increasingly, we are witnessing mixed or co-infections involving multiple enteric pathogens simultaneously, ranging from diarrhoeagenic E. coli, Shigella, and Salmonella to Campylobacter, Vibrio cholerae, viral gastroenteritis-causing organisms, and parasitic pathogens - frequently originating from a common contaminated water source," he said.

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He further added that access to safe drinking water remains one of the most critical determinants of public health.

"Safe drinking water is often perceived as a basic utility, but from a public health perspective, it is one of the most powerful determinants of community health. Even a brief breach in water quality, particularly when potable water becomes contaminated with sewage, can expose entire populations to a complex mix of bacterial, viral and parasitic pathogens. The consequences are often most profound at the two ends of the age spectrum, young children, whose immune systems are still developing, and older adults, who may have underlying vulnerabilities," he added.

Dr Dang also highlighted that modern water-borne outbreaks are becoming increasingly complex, making diagnosis and treatment more challenging. "What makes modern water-borne outbreaks particularly challenging is that patients are often no longer infected by a single organism alone. This not only makes diagnosis and treatment more complex but may also contribute to more severe, prolonged, or atypical clinical presentations, particularly among children, older adults, and immunologically vulnerable individuals. Such infections can present with overlapping symptoms, making clinical diagnosis alone extremely difficult," he added.

Dr SC Chatterjee, General Physician and Internal Medicine Specialist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "Gastrointestinal and related infections have for sure risen in the city caused by bacteria and viruses, including typhoid, viral and parasitic infections. Symptoms include fever, loose motions, vomiting, decreased appetite and weakness," he said, adding that preventive measures such as drinking boiled or clean potable water and frequent handwashing are essential.

On other sources of water-borne, he said, "Because of the heat, people drink water from any source, including vendors, which is contaminated quite a few times. Also, food items perish faster during summers and become a good medium for the growth of micro-organisms, which causes infections."

Dr Neelam Mohan, Sr Director and HOD, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Medanta Hospitals, said a surge in gut infections has also been reported among children.

"Recently, we have seen an increase in gut infections among children. At first, this appeared to be the usual seasonal rise that is commonly observed during the summer months, when children are on vacation, spend more time outdoors, consume food outside the home, and frequently use swimming pools and recreational water facilities. In children whose symptoms do not settle as expected, we sometimes use multiplex PCR testing of stool samples. This helps us identify whether the infection is viral, bacterial, or due to another pathogen, and can also help avoid unnecessary antibiotic use. So I did this in a few children recently with stomach/gut infection."

"In a couple of my patients, the reports have detected multiple organisms in the same sample. While multiple detections on PCR do not necessarily indicate contamination, such findings can occasionally raise questions about a possible common environmental source, including contaminated water, sewage exposure, or other shared sources of infection," she said

Dr Neeraj Nishchal, Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, further explained about the risk of water-borne diseases from contaminated water, "due to the onset of summer and monsoon seasons, the risk of water-borne diseases increases significantly. Contaminated drinking water can spread serious infections such as cholera, typhoid fever, hepatitis A, hepatitis E, amoebiasis, giardiasis, and acute diarrheal diseases due to E coli, Salmonella, etc. These illnesses can affect people of all ages and may present with symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dehydration, and jaundice. In severe cases, they can lead to hospitalisation and even death, particularly among young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immunity."

"To protect yourself and your family, drink only water that has been boiled, filtered, or properly treated, wash hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after using the toilet, and ensure that food is prepared and stored hygienically. Extra caution is needed during the monsoon season, floods, or disruptions in water supply, when contamination is more likely. Access to safe water, proper sanitation, and good hygiene practices remains one of the most effective ways to prevent these infections. Clean water is a cornerstone of public health and community well-being," he recommended

"Safe drinking water is often perceived as a basic utility, but from a public health perspective, it is one of the most powerful determinants of community health. Even a brief breach in water quality, particularly when potable water becomes contaminated with sewage, can expose entire populations to a complex mix of bacterial, viral and parasitic pathogens. The consequences are often most profound at the two ends of the age spectrum: young children, whose immune systems are still developing, and older adults, who may have underlying vulnerabilities."

"This is where advanced molecular diagnostics have transformed our ability to respond. Multiplex PCR gastrointestinal panels allow laboratories to detect numerous bacterial, viral and parasitic pathogens from a single stool sample within hours, providing clinicians with a far more comprehensive understanding of the underlying cause of illness than was previously possible. Beyond individual patient care, these technologies serve as powerful epidemiological tools, helping identify clusters, trace potential environmental sources and support timely public health interventions," Dr Arjun Dang explained about advanced molecular diagnostics available to detect numerous bacterial, viral and parasitic pathogens

"At Dr Dang's Lab, we believe that the future of infectious disease diagnostics lies not merely in detecting disease, but in generating actionable intelligence that enables clinicians, public health authorities and communities to respond rapidly and effectively. As urban populations continue to grow and infrastructure faces increasing pressure, robust surveillance of waterborne infections, supported by advanced molecular testing, will become an increasingly critical pillar of preventive healthcare," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)