Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) Nearly 50 people had a narrow escape on Friday as a newly introduced toy train caught fire at Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park, a senior official said.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze in the moving toy train, he said. It was immediately brought to a stop after smoke was seen emanating from the engine, and all the people onboard escaped unhurt, deputy director of the park, Sanjit Kumar, said.

The toy train with four bogies of 74-passenger capacity, was introduced on October 8, after a gap of several years. The project was set up at a cost of Rs 3.05 crore.

RITES Ltd, a central PSU under the Ministry of Railways, is in charge of operation and track maintenance of the toy train at NandanKanan Zoo here.

