Agartala, May 6 (PTI) Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.

"A total lawlessness is sweeping the state as murder, rapes and rioting has become a daily routine in the BJP ruled state," alleged Congress leader and former minister Sudip Roy Barman.

In the past four months, the state has witnessed as many as 23 murders while rape cases have gone up from 127 in 2020 to 137 in 2021, he claimed at a press conference at Congress Bhavan here.

“Nobody is safe under the Biplab Kumar Deb regime as a doctor was attacked at workplace and goons attacked the personal security officer and driver of a former minister”, he said.

Roy Barman said three persons of a family were murdered at a village in Dhalai district's Kamalpur sub-division and one tribal girl was raped and murdered in Dhalai district's Labancherra village in the past few days. “The people of the state have not seen the DGP or top police officials visiting the crime spots to increase people confidence”, he said.

“When the state is burning the chief minister keeps himself busy with attending programmes outside the state. TPCC in a meeting held on Thursday night decided to seek chief ministers' resignation for failing to save the lives and properties of the people”, he said.

AICC secretary Szarita Litphlang and TPCC president also slammed the Biplab Kumar Deb government for unleashing terror across the state as it has "lost the people's faith".

