Banda (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A sand-laden tractor trolley overturned after ramming into a tree near Nahri village here, leaving one person dead and four others injured, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, killing tractor driver Rajesh Rajput (25), SHO, Naraini, Rakesh Kumar Saroj, said.

He said four labourers were also injured in the incident.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.PTI CORR ABN

