Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A 15-member trade delegation from Lithuania met officials here for exploring bilateral business and trade opportunities with Rajasthan, an official release said on Monday.

After the meeting, it was decided that a business delegation would be sent to Lithuania to sign an MOU and to explore the export potential, the Chairman of RSIC and REPC, Rajiv Arora, said in the release.

The meeting was held on Sunday at Udhyog Bhawan in which a presentation was also made by the REPC and submitted the export scenario of Rajasthan and was told about the opportunities in the field of information technology, ITeS, handicrafts, auto components, tourism etc.

The delegation was asked to visit the Rajasthan International Expo at Jodhpur being organised from March 20 to 22, he said.

Arora said that the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) has been developing business and trade relations with other Chambers of Commerce and Industries situated abroad.

