India News | Trade Leaders Decide to Open Shops in Delhi After Direct Intervention of PM Modi, Home Minister: CAIT

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The trade leaders of national capital decided to keep Delhi markets open for time being, in the wake of the direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various steps initiated by Home Minister Amit Shah, said Praveen Khandelwal, National General Secretary of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Khandelwal said that based on the situation, the association can take decisions either to close their markets or adopt Odd-Even or alternate day opening of shops.

"In the wake of the direct intervention of Prime Minister Modi and various steps initiated by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Trade leaders of Delhi decided to keep Delhi markets open for time being. However, if situation warrants, the respective Association is empowered to take decisions either to close their markets or adopt Odd-Even or alternate day opening of shops or any other method in their markets," he said.

Recently in a survey, CAIT has found that 88 per cent of the traders have said that they favour closure of markets to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among both the shopkeepers as well as consumers.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Union Minister also said that a committee would be set up for 60 per cent beds in private hospitals at a lower rate for coronavirus patients.

The decisions were taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, which was also attended by Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, Delhi has recorded a total of 38,958 coronavirus cases, out of which 22,742 are active in the city. So far, 14,945 have been cured/migrated in the capital and 1,271 have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

