Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 21 (ANI): Odisha Minister Pratap Jena inaugurated the 17th India International Mega Trade Fair on Saturday at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

The 11 days long International Trade Fair from February 19 to March 1 has been organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) in collaboration with the Odisha Chamber of Commerce and West Bengal Chamber of Commerce.

Around 9 countries and 19 states of India are participating with a total number of 250 stalls in the trade fair.

The Minister told ANI, "Entrepreneurs of different states participate in the trade fair. The trade fair is organised with an aim to boost the trade in the time of coronavirus pandemic. The fair will give an impetus to builders, home decorators and other traders."

An entrepreneur from Afghanistan running a dry fruit stall at the trade fair said, "I am introducing the taste of Afghan dry fruits in India. Our speciality here is saffron."

He said that the response from the customers was not good till 4 pm but then it got better.

Another Thailand national, running a clothes store at the fair, said that his business is running smoothly.

Smita Prasar an entrepreneur from Bihar, "My stall promotes folk art of Bihar. The 1000-year-old Madhubani painting and Manjusha painting has a huge fan following but I aim to take this art much forward. I sell masks, dupattas, shawls and purses which are hand-painted in Madhubani style."

Ruchi Jain an entrepreneur from Maharashtra dealing in Chanderi cotton dresses said she visits the fair every year. "The response of the crowd is better than I expected," she said. (ANI)

