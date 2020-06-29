Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): Traders of Panitanki, the town situated near the India-Nepal border near Siliguri, have decided not to sell any Indian products to Nepali citizens following the tensions between two neighbouring countries after the Himalayan country passed a controversial amendment including Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its map.

Condemning Nepal's step in this regard, the Panitanki Babosayee Samity, the apex body of 1,210 shops have decided not to sell any Indian products to Nepali citizens over the issue.

"We were sending everything to Nepal and helping them over the years. But, the Nepali government has shown India's territories into their map. So, we have decided that we will not do business with them," Dipak Chakraborty, Secretary, Panitanki Babosayee Samity, told ANI.

"We will not send them anything if they do not remove India's territories from the Nepal map," he said.

Santosh Singh, a member of the market committee said, "The Nepali government should think again. They should not give up on India due to pressure from China. They will be facing problems as we have stopped doing business with them. We have sent them medicines and food during the earthquake."

Prakash Choudhary, a trader in the market, said, "We are putting India first, we can do business later. The governments should resolve the differences. Until Nepal takes back its decision, we will stop the export of goods to Nepal."

Last week, Nepal completed the process of redrawing the country's political map through a constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas -- Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

India has termed as "untenable" the "artificial enlargement" of the territorial claims by Nepal after its parliament unanimously approved the new political map.

It is noted that most of the Nepali citizens of Morang, Ilam, Jhapa districts of eastern Nepal are dependent on the local markets of Panitanki. (ANI)

