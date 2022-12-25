New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): In view of the Swami Shradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on December 25, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the national capital on Sunday, informed Delhi Traffic Police.

The Shobha Yatra/Procession will start at 10 AM from Naya Bazaar and proceed further via Lahore Gate, Khari Baoli, Fatehpuri, Katra Baryan, Lal Kuan, Hauz Qazi Chowk, Ajmeri Gate and conclude at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi at 1 PM.

As per the Delhi Police advisory, there will be traffic restrictions on these roads: Naya Bazaar Road; Khari Baoli Road; Chuch Mission Road; Katra Baryan Road; Lal Kuan Bazaar Road; Hamdard Marg; Chawri Bazaar Road; Ajmeri Gate Road.

The diversion points will be Pili Kothi; Gali Qasim Jan; T Point at Church Mission Road/ SPM Marg; Hamrdard Marg; Church Mission Road / Chawri Bazaar Road; SPM Marg; Sita Ram Bazaar Road; Main Chandani Chowk Road / Ajmeri Gate Chowk; Katra Baryan Road; GB Road (Shradhanand Marg); Naya Bans Road; Asaf Ali Road; Lal Kuan Bazaar Road; R/A Kamla Market. (ANI)

