New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Telecom regulator TRAI on Tuesday released a detailed consultation paper to discuss modalities for auction of 5G spectrum bands, including pricing, quantum and related conditions.

The Telecom Department has asked TRAI to provide recommendations on issues such as applicable reserve price, band plan, block size, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned and associated conditions for auction of spectrum in 526-698 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz and 24.25-28.5 GHz bands, the regulator said in a statement.

"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released a consultation Paper on 'Auction of spectrum in the frequencies identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) / 5G," the statement added.

TRAI has sought comments from stakeholders on various issued outlined in its consultation paper by December 28, 2021. The deadline for counter-comments has been set at January 11, 2022.

