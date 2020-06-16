Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Train for Carrying Labourers from Jharkhand to India-China Border Cancelled: DC Dumka

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 09:20 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Train for Carrying Labourers from Jharkhand to India-China Border Cancelled: DC Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): The train which was supposed to carry about 1600 labourers to work on strategic Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects along the India-China border, was cancelled on Tuesday after an Army officer and two soldiers lost their lives in "violent face-off" with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"On June 13, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had flagged off a train in which 1600 people were send to work on strategic BRO projects along India-China border. The next train was scheduled for today with the same number of passengers. But in the view of the 'ongoing issues and security concerns' at the border area, state government has decided to postpone the train for the betterment of labourers," said Rajeshwari B, Deputy Commissioner, Dumka.

Also Read | Beijing Shuts Schools Amid New Cluster of COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

"Workers from our state use to work there and when the situation will become normal, the trains will start again. For the labourers who could not go there, we are creating employment opportunities here under MNREGA," she added.

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. (ANI)

Also Read | India Summons Pakistan High Commission Over 'Abduction And Torture' of Two Indian Mission Officials in Islamabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement