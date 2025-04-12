Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): Train services were affected at Malda Railway Station on Friday, leading to the cancellation of two trains after a group of 5000 miscreants obstructed the railway track between Dhulian Ganga and Nimtita stations, an official statement said.

"A group of around 5000 people obstructed train movement near Dhulian Ganga station today at 2.46 pm on the non-railway cause in the Azimganj-New Farakka section of Eastern Railway, obstructing the movement of 15644 DN Kamakhya - Puri Express," an official statement issued by Eastern Railway read.

Eastern Railway further said that train services were also affected in the Azimganj-New Farakka section.

"Train services have been affected in the Azimganj-New Farakka section as a group of nearly 5000 people were squatting on the railway track between Dhulian Ganga and Nimtita stations. They also damaged gate no. 43. The railway track is intact so far... Two trains were cancelled, and two were short-terminated. Eastern Railway is concerned about obstructing the railway tracks," said Eastern Railway CPRO Diptimoy Dutta.

Eastern Railway also mentioned that around five trains were diverted during the day.

"RPF, GRP & local police are at site for negotiations with the agitators who have obstructed train movements on Non-Railway cause. Eastern Railway expressed deep concern for such obstruction to train movement which not only affects the punctuality but also creates trouble for lots of passengers who are on board," the press release read. (ANI)

