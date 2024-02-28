Jamtara , February 28: In a major accident, a train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said. The Deputy Commissioner informed further that a few deaths have been reported in the incident. Odisha: Three Workers Killed, Multiple Injuries Reported in Construction Accidents in Koraput and Kalahandi

Jamtara Train Accident

However, he added that it was still too early to determine the exact number of deaths. Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot, he added. Further details are awaited.

