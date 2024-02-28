Jamtara , February 28: In a major accident, a train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said. The Deputy Commissioner informed further that a few deaths have been reported in the incident. Odisha: Three Workers Killed, Multiple Injuries Reported in Construction Accidents in Koraput and Kalahandi

Jamtara Train Accident

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Rescue operations are underway at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara after a train ran over several passengers. https://t.co/kVDqS0PetFpic.twitter.com/ItEVsMhzAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

#WATCH | Jharkhand: On Jamtara train accident, Anant Kumar, SDM Jamtara says, "...Two bodies have been recovered. We've requested Railways to start a helpline number...The reason will be known after investigation..." pic.twitter.com/KZYz7cmI2w — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

However, he added that it was still too early to determine the exact number of deaths. Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot, he added. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)