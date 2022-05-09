Aurangabad, May 9 (PTI) The malfunctioning of an electricity transformer and subsequent failure of a water supply scheme powered by it in Palshidaag village in Maharashtra's Nanded district, some 400 kilomtres from here, has now forced residents to walk over an hour per trip to the nearest well.

Palshidaag is part of the tribal-dominated Kinwat tehsil in Nanded and had come into prominence when then Maharashtra governor C Vidyasagar Rao had adopted it for development in 2015-16.

On Thursday, residents submitted a memorandum on the issue to Kinwat panchayat samiti and threatened a mass hunger strike if the problem was not resolved.

Narrating her daily ordeal, Rambai Atram, a resident of the village, said, "I have to make at least two trips with a couple of vessels each to get enough water for the household. Each trip takes about an hour."

Ayubai Madavi, a widow, told PTI her children too accompany her on these water-fetching trips, which are far too many for her per day as she is getting a house built and has to ensure its work doesn't stop due to lack of water.

"The issue is now getting critical. Not just people, even cattle are in distress. The transformer stopped functioning a couple of months ago. There is no three-phase power supply here. It is tiring to walk over an hour to get water from a 40-foot deep well located outside the village," resident Laxman Atram said.

Former sarpanch Bhupendra Aade from the village, which is part of Jawarla group gram panchayat, said the adoption of Palshidaag by former governor Rao helped a lot in terms of development but currently residents were struggling to get the transformer here fixed.

When contacted, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Varsha Tahkur told PTI she would inquire about the problem and ensure it is fixed in the next two to three days.

