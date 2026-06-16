India News | Transnational Narco-terror Case: NIA Attaches Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Operative's Property in Punjab

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached a Punjab-based house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative in a transnational narco-terror network case with footprints spread across multiple countries.

As per the NIA, the property was registered in the name of the father of accused Ankush Kapoor, a key operative in India of the narco-terror network spread across Italy, Australia, Iran, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, among other nations.

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The property, identified as House No. 33, Holy City, Holy Enclave Phase-I, Amritsar, has been attached under Section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Salaya drug seizure case (RC-26/2020/NIA/DLI).

NIA said the property was attached as the "proceeds of terrorism" under section 2 (g) (ii) of UA(P) Act.

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An NIA team carried out the attachment following the due process of law, in the presence of independent witnesses and with the assistance of local authorities.

NIA said its investigations had revealed Ankush's links with a "Dubai-based accused connected with the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT."

Ankush, who was arrested last year, was found to be a very important operative of the conspiracy relating to smuggling, transportation, storage and distribution of narcotic substances, besides laundering the proceeds of terrorism to accused in various countries, ponies the agency.

The NIA said its investigations had further shown that the proceeds from the trafficking of narcotic substances were being used to finance and support terrorist activities in India through a complex and elaborate financial network.

The anti-terror agency had earlier charged Ankush for his role in terror-funding activities, criminal conspiracy, and providing support to unlawful and terrorist networks, in addition to offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A total of 26 accused have so far been chargesheeted in the case, in which the investigation is continuing.

NIA said the attachment of property is part of its efforts to dismantle and destroy all financial and logistical infrastructure supporting terrorist activities on Indian soil. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)