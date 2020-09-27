New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that to further promote Sustainable Transportation, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified regulations for various alternate fuels.

"After testing use of H-CNG as compared to neat CNG for emission reduction, the Bureau of Indian Standards has developed specifications of hydrogen-enriched Compressed Natural Gas (H-CNG) for automotive purposes as a fuel," Gadkari tweeted.

The notification for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, for the inclusion of H-CNG as an automotive fuel has been published, the minister tweeted. It is a step toward an alternative clean fuel for transportation, he added. (ANI)

