New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has criticised the CBI's recent efforts to seek information from the United States regarding the 1980s Bofors bribery scandal.

Dikshit referred to the move as politically motivated, citing the 2004 Supreme Court ruling which had cleared the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the case.

"I feel this is a political step. In 2004, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power, the Supreme Court had given a verdict that no evidence was found against Rajiv Gandhi. This is a treachery of justice that an individual's name is being continuously dragged in this case," Dikshit said, expressing his dissatisfaction with the CBI's actions.

In another statement, Dikshit targeted AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, criticising his lifestyle and leadership style. "He has become used to a pompous and lavish lifestyle. I have been saying for 10 years that he is greedy for power. When he used to get votes on the basis of simplicity, even then, we used to say that his simplicity is just a pretence," Dikshit remarked.

He continued, "He has become so used to the extravagance that comes with power that even in his Vipassana, he has 100 vehicles in his convoy."

Dikshit's comments reflect ongoing political friction between the Congress and AAP as well as continuing scrutiny over the Bofors case.

The Bofors scandal occurred during the 1980s and 1990s, implicating the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and several other members of the Indian and Swedish governments in the major weapons-contract political scandal.

The Bofors 155 field howitzer deal was mired in controversies after members of both Indian and Swedish governments were allegedly found involved in accepting kickbacks for facilitating the deal between the two countries. (ANI)

