New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to treat as a representation a plea seeking to separate and isolate a DOTS centre, meant for tuberculosis treatment, from the other health services provided at a Delhi government dispensary in Dwarka here.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the issue raised in the petition filed by a lawyer "deserves consideration" in order to ensure the safety and interest of the patients visiting the dispensary.

The court asked the government to take a decision on the representation within 30 days and communicate the same to the petitioner, S B Tripathi, also.

With the direction, the court disposed of Tripathi's plea in which he had sought that the centre for Directly Observed Treatment (DOTS), a strategy used for tuberculosis treatment, be isolated and separated from the other health services provided at the Delhi government dispensary in Sector 12, Dwarka.

The petitioner had claimed that the DOTS centre was being run in close proximity to the dispensary and as tuberculosis is contagious, the two ought to be separated from each other in order to ensure that the health and safety of the other patients were not compromised.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)