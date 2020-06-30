Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): The trial run of train engine was performed on the Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram on Tuesday.

Over 100 years old Pamban railway bridge is under maintenance work.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeshwari, a resident said, "Pamban railway bridge which connects the Rameswaram Island with the Mandapam landscape is functioning for over 100 years, the bridge is in good shape and maintenance work is currently underway."

"The sensor apparatus is fitted to lift bridge and is being tested for the vibrations of the trains and the bearing power of the bridge," she said.

The railway employees here are working in full swing. (ANI)

