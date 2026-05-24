India News | Tribal Communities Can Teach the World Sustainable Living in Harmony with Nature: Chhattisgarh CM

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): A grand display of tribal identity, cultural pride and social consciousness unfolded at the historic Red Fort grounds in the national capital on Sunday as thousands of tribal representatives, youth leaders, social activists and members of traditional communities from across the country gathered for the National Tribal Cultural Conclave on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Organised by the Janjati Suraksha Manch and Janjati Jagruti Samiti, the massive gathering witnessed the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, while the participation of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai added special significance to the event.

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Against the iconic backdrop of the Red Fort, the vibrant display of traditional attire, folk instruments and indigenous cultural expressions transformed the conclave into not merely a cultural gathering, but a powerful national message on preserving India's tribal identity and civilizational roots.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said tribal communities are not just protectors of nature, but the oldest and most vibrant embodiment of India's cultural soul. He said tribal societies have safeguarded water, forests and land for centuries while maintaining harmony between human life and nature, and at a time when the world is grappling with environmental crises, the tribal way of life can guide humanity toward sustainable development.

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He noted that Chhattisgarh derives much of its identity from its rich tribal heritage, with 42 tribal communities residing in the state and nearly 44 per cent of its geographical area covered by forests. He emphasised that tribal communities have made immense contributions from the freedom movement to nation-building, recalling the sacrifices of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Chhattisgarh's immortal martyr Veer Narayan Singh, who fought to protect their culture, dignity and rights.

The Chief Minister said his government is continuously working to preserve tribal culture, traditions and values. He highlighted initiatives such as 'Aadi Parab' in Nava Raipur, Bastar Pandum and the Bastar Olympics, stating that these are not merely cultural events but efforts to provide tribal talent, traditions and identity a national platform.

Stressing that culture survives through language, he said the Chhattisgarh government has initiated primary education in tribal languages such as Gondi, Halbi and Sadri so that the younger generation remains connected to its roots and mother tongue. He also spoke about ongoing efforts to preserve and strengthen traditional tribal spiritual centres such as Devgudi and Matagudi from Bastar to Surguja.

In his address, Vishnu Deo Sai also raised the issue of protecting tribal identity and constitutional rights. He said there is a growing sentiment within tribal society that those who have abandoned their original tribal traditions, culture and faith should be reconsidered for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, so that reservation benefits and welfare schemes reach communities that continue to preserve their original identity and traditions.

He clarified that the demand is not directed against any community, but is linked to the protection of tribal identity, rights and cultural existence, and is being raised within democratic and constitutional frameworks.

The event also witnessed colourful performances by tribal artists from different states, who showcased India's rich indigenous heritage through traditional dance, folk music and cultural presentations. Amid the resonating beats of mandar drums, folk rhythms and vibrant cultural displays throughout the day, the Red Fort grounds emerged as a powerful symbol of tribal unity, pride and cultural resurgence. (ANI)

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