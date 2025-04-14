Dumka (Jharkhand), Apr 14 (PTI) A young tribal couple were murdered by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Monday.

The victims, identified as Mohan Soren (30) and his wife Veronica Hembram (27), were hacked to death with sharp weapons in the woman's paternal house in Paharpur village in Gopikandar police station area late on Sunday.

Also Read | 'No Links With the NDA': Pashupati Kumar Paras Says His RLJP No Longer Part of BJP-Led Alliance (Watch Video).

Gopikandar police station officer-in-charge Sumit Bhagat said after the police were informed, a team along with a dog squad rushed to the spot on Sunday midnight.

Police investigation was underway but the identity of the killers or the motive behind the murders were yet to be ascertained, he said, adding it was not yet known how the assailants entered the house.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Basic Salary Will Increase if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)