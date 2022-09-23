By Tanmay Sakalley

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Elizabeth Beck, a 28-year-old tribal girl from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, has been selected for the National Games after becoming the best cyclist of the State. The CFI Cycle Federation of India has selected Elizabeth from Chhattisgarh on the basis of her performance.

Also Read | Last Year India Introduced the Scrapping Policy. The Government, by Scrapping Its Old … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Hailing from the small town of Jashpur, Elizabeth has beaten all the odds and proved herself to be the best cyclist in the state.

The enthusiastic cyclist has reached this pedestal despite her family's financial conditions and lack of equipment and made her family proud with her selection for the National Games.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Arrested for Selling Marijuana to School Kids in Borivali.

Talking to ANI, the cyclist said that she had not received any help from the government although her family was struggling with financial problems.

"We are short of bicycle equipment and short of money. I have not received any help from the government," she said.

However, she is now seeking support from the government to move forward and hone her skills further. "Lack of equipment and money causes issues in training. Am I not allowed to play just because I am poor? Those participating in National Games are helped by their governments, but I have been going on my own," the cyclist said adding that in other states, the participant in the National Games gets help from the government, but in Chhattisgarh, it is not so.

"We have to go there with our own money. I am going there having confidence in myself. I will try my best to win there," she added.

Elizabeth's mother said that she was making her proud with her hard work. To make ends meet, she is working as a domestic helper in a household where her master gifted her an old bicycle for her hard work.

"Elizabeth is happy as she is very enthusiastic about cycling. Now she is going to Gujarat. She has struggled a lot to reach here," the cyclist's mother said.

She has reached here on her own, said Elizabeth's father.

"She completed her schooling she worked as a maid in the house of the village patwari. She studied till 12th and went to Ambikapur for further studies where she worked in a clinic. Now, she is going to play at the National level. We are very happy," said Hirmal Kumar, father of Elizabeth.

Elizabeth has also grabbed several awards and has managed to make a name for herself in the sport of cycling. In 2015, won the trophy by beating all male and female competitors in the National Label cycle race at Mainpath Carnival after that in 2016, the then Surguja MLA T.S. Singhdev awarded her a professional cycle worth Rs 1 lakh.

Elizabeth said, "In 2016, Bhaiyalal Rajwade, the Sports Minister in the Raman government, tried to help me through which I was given a shock-up, 15 thousand big tire cycle, heavyweight shoes and 6 feet rider dress, but all were in no use to me."

The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 27 to October 10 2022. India's prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)